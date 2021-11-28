Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,607. The firm has a market cap of $276.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.