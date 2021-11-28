Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
CODX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,607. The firm has a market cap of $276.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
