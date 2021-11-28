Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.