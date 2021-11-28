Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 17,135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

