Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 78,058 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 78,058 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

