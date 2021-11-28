Coldstack (CLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,859.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $142,859.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00074903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.00 or 0.07467770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,427.68 or 0.99718608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.