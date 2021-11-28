Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

