Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.