Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Banner worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Banner by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

