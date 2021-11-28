Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

VC stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

