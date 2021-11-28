Comerica Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $164.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

