Comerica Bank Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.71 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

