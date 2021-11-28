Comerica Bank Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

