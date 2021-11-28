Comerica Bank Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $209.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 261.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,736,774 shares of company stock worth $428,233,145. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.