Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

