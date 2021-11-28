Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.
Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
