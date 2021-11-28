Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

