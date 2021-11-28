Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

CYH opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

