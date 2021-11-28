Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $83.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the highest is $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

