Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $767.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

