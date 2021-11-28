Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

