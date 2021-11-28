Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.