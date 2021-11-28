Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

ROAD opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

