Contrasting Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 4.25 $314.62 million $2.26 25.84 Davide Campari-Milano $2.28 billion 7.26 $241.29 million N/A N/A

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Davide Campari-Milano.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 16.78% 17.19% 13.56% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nissan Chemical and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Davide Campari-Milano 2 6 3 0 2.09

Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Davide Campari-Milano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Davide Campari-Milano is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew. The company was founded by Gaspare Campari in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy.

