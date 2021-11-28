Cream (CRM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $20,814.28 and approximately $53.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,979.53 or 0.97766449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00312499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00502229 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00185204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

