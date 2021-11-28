Cream Finance Price Hits $34.80 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $34.80 or 0.00063235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.