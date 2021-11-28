Credit Suisse AG Has $467,000 Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,068,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6,046.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RYTM opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

