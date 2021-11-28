Credit Suisse AG Has $495,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,321 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $27.87 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

