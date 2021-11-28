Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,290 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SXC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $513.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

