Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,494 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $35.98 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

