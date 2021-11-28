Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,543 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNXN shares. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNXN opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

