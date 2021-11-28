Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $21.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after buying an additional 521,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

