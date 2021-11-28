Credit Suisse Group Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $440.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.71.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.