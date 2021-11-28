Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,919. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

