Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,283 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.