Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 107,801 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,801 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after acquiring an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

