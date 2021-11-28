Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

