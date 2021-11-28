Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

