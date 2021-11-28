Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133,798 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

