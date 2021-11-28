CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

Shares of CRWD opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.07 and its 200-day moving average is $251.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.