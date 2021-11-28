Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

