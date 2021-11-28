Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRU opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Crucible Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

