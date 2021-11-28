Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00236802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars.

