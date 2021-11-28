CryptEx Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $8,061.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $13.02 or 0.00023363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.08 or 0.97509940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.46 or 0.00619878 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

