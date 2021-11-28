CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Tops $11.58 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $11.58 million and $10.76 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00101185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07449966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,306.92 or 1.00031900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 781,129,949 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.