CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 700,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

