Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,339 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of PRQR opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.31. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

