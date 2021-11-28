Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.