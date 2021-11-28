Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $275,000 in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAPS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

MAPS stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

