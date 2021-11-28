Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,423 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 118,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,303,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,320,000 after purchasing an additional 879,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

