Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

