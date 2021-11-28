Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

