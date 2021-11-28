Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 2.05. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

